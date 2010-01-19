GA Labor Officials Announce Unemployment Plans - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA Labor Officials Announce Unemployment Plans

ATLANTA (AP) - Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond says his department will put together a set of plans and proposals to deal with unemployment in Georgia.

Thurmond made the announcement after his department conducted a jobs summit in Atlanta on Monday.

At the conference, Rajeev Dhawan, director of the Georgia State Economic Forecasting Center, said economic problems are not about to go away and job cuts will continue through much of this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says suggestions made at the conference included granting newly formed companies a two-year tax holiday and expanding mass transit.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

 

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

