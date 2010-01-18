Unum Pledges $200,000 to Haiti Relief

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Unum officials say their company will provide up to $200,000 in financial support for the Haitian earthquake relief effort through a direct corporate contribution and expansion of its U.S. Matching Gifts Program.

"Beyond offering up our thoughts and prayers, one of the best ways we can help in a tragedy like this is through financial assistance of the Haitian relief efforts," CEO and President Tom Watjen said.

The company will divide $100,000 between the American Red Cross, the British Red Cross and Partners in Health, the largest health care provider in rural Haiti. In addition, Unum is offering a two-for-one match for employee donations of $50 or more to the American Red Cross, Partners in Health, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children. The company has committed up to $100,000 to this expanded matching gifts effort.

"The agencies we have chosen for our financial contributions are among those best suited to provide swift and streamlined aid in disaster areas," Watjen said.