NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist has left on a medical mission to earthquake-ravaged Haiti.

His office said in a news release that he expected to arrive Monday at Port au Prince.

Frist, of Nashville, was a heart-lung surgeon before being elected to the Senate.

He said Centennial Medical Center of Nashville donated both IV fluids and antibiotics among other critically needed medical supplies.

Frist also said the global health organization he sponsors, Hope Through Healing Hands, has launched a Haiti Disaster Relief Fund and raised more than $12,000.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)