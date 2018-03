CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Organizers behind the premiere science fiction convention for Chattanooga have a major guest coming to the event.

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars series, will make an appearance at this weekend's Chattacon convention. Mayhew is 7'1" and was discovered in 1977 when he was working as a hospital attendant in London.

Mayhew played the 200 year old Wookie in the original Star Wars trilogy.

This is the 35th year for Chattacon.