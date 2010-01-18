Remembering Dr. King: Corker Statement

WASHINGTON (WRCB) -- U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) made the following statement today in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The federal holiday honoring King is Monday, January 18.

"It is appropriate that the federal holiday honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has become a day of service. Dr. King sought not only to create racial equality but also to relieve injustice and to provide hope for those who were hurting," said Corker. "This year as we remember the life of Dr. King, I think of the many Americans who are in Haiti providing service to our neighbors who are in such tremendous need. I hope our country will continue to be a beacon to the world and carry on Dr. King's tireless mission to relieve injustice and to provide hope to those who are suffering in Haiti, in our own country, and around the world."