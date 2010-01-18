Reminder: Two Swine Flu Shots for Under 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reminding parents that children under the age of 10 require two doses of swine flu vaccine in order to be fully immunized.

The vaccine is plentiful in the state and widely available through county health departments and other providers. Tennessee's county health departments are providing the vaccine at no charge to patients.

The doses should be at least four weeks apart.

Twelve children have died of the swine flu in Tennessee since April.

