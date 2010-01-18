Donate for Haiti Relief at Bi-Lo

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Bi-Lo charities are joining the many organizations that are stepping up to help.

They are launching a donation program in all Bi-Lo stores across Tennessee and Georgia.

This program will provide shoppers with an easy way to make a donation to the American Red Cross and assist those in Haiti who so desperately need our support.

In addition, Bi-Lo charities will match all customer donations up to $25,000.

This in-store donation program begins Monday and will continue through Tuesday, February 9.