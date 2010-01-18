Donate for Haiti Relief at Bi-Lo

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Bi-Lo charities are joining the many organizations that are stepping up to help.
They are launching a donation program in all Bi-Lo stores across Tennessee and Georgia.
This program will provide shoppers with an easy way to make a donation to the American Red Cross and assist those in Haiti who so desperately need our support.
In addition, Bi-Lo charities will match all customer donations up to $25,000.
This in-store donation program begins Monday and will continue through Tuesday, February 9.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More