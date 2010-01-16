Dade Authorities Probe Apparent Murder-Suicide

By David Carroll

TRENTON, GA (WRCB)- Dade County GA Sheriff's officers are investigating an apparent murder/suicide on Sand Mountain. The bodies were found late Friday night. Here is the release from the Sheriff's Department:

On Friday evening at approximately 9:00p.m., Dade County Deputies responded to a shooting at 839 Saddle Club Road on Sand Mountain. When Deputies arrived on the scene they discovered a male and a female deceased.

The investigation has identified the male as 51 year old Clifford Hubbard of Florida, and the female as 46 year old Cynthia Harris of Dade County. At this point in the preliminary investigation, it appears that Mr Hubbard shot Ms Harris and two K-9's before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators finished processing the scene at approximately 4:00 a.m. The bodies have been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.