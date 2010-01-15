One Arrested For Truck Driver Shooting on I-75

CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB)-- Police have arrested a man in connection with a truck driver being shot in the arm in late December.

Today Alexander Cole Butler of 238 Hickory Ridge Trail, Ringgold, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, and False Statements.

After a lengthy investigation by Sheriff's Office detectives, evidence revealed that Mr. Butler was in possession of a handgun and was responsible for shooting George Francis McKeever of Floral City, Florida. The weapon was recovered by Sheriff's Office detectives along with other firearms which were stolen in a burglary from Ringgold several weeks earlier. In addition, to the new charges, Mr. Butler is also being held charged with Burglary (3 counts), and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Sheriff Summers stated this was an isolated incident and citizens can now be comfortable when driving on I-75 that the perpetrator has been arrested and faces criminal charges for the shooting incident on I-75 at Battlefield Parkway on December 29.