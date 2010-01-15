Police Find 50 Pounds Of Marijuana

DALTON, GA (WRCB)--Dalton Police Department arrested four-men and seized approximately 50 pounds of marijuana and 2 ounces of methamphetamine ice on Thursday night after performing a traffic stop on I-75.

The combined street value of the seized drugs is estimated at approximately $100,000. Agents from the Immigration Customs Enforcement Agency, the Conasauga Safe Streets Task Force, and the Gordon County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit assisted in the operation.

Arrested on Thursday night were Bryan Torres Montiel, 23; Roberto Diaz Celis, 29; Rodolfo Amaya Gilliano, 22; and Effrain Ruiz Ortiz, 22. Montiel, Celis, and Gilliano all list home addresses in Albertville, Alabama while Ortiz lists a home address in Crossville, Alabama.

After stopping the vehicle carrying the four men on Thursday night, investigators called in Gordon County's K-9 drug dog, which alerted on the vehicle. After securing a search warrant for the men's vehicle, investigators found the marijuana wrapped heavily in plastic in the back of the men's SUV. The substance field-tested positive as marijuana. The methamphetamine ice was also recovered at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dalton Police Department's Drug Unit. If you have any information on drugs or other crimes in the City of Dalton, you can report that information anonymously to the Dalton Police Department's Drug Tip Line at 706-278-9085, extension 221.