Local Fugitive Caught In Atlanta

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken one of its Most Wanted Fugitives off its Top Ten List after he was located in a homeless shelter in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lebron Tyson Jones, 48, last known address 604 Parkview Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee was arrested by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta, Georgia on January 14, 2010. He was placed on TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List on November 3, 2009 by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department for two counts of aggravated robbery, simple assault, failure to appear, violation of the sex offender registry and violation of probation.

On August 17, 2009, Jones robbed the Champy's Famous Fried Chicken restaurant where he had previously been employed. He demanded cash out of the register and then ordered everyone into the kitchen. He exited a rear door.

Jones has a criminal history that dates back to 1982 and includes aggravated rape, assault, kidnapping, domestic assault, burglary, assaulting a police officer and failure to appear in court.

Jones is being held in the Fulton County jail in Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.