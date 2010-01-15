Dalton Police Seek Burglary Suspect

DALTON (WRCB)--The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several burglaries in the Underwood Street/Frazier Drive area. Items taken include jewelry and electronics.

In one incident on January 7th, a resident of Frazier Drive returned home and discovered a black male hiding behind one of the doors to a bedroom. She fled the home, and the suspect fled through a back door. Nothing was taken from the home. Later in the week on January 9th, a neighboring resident on Underwood Drive returned home to find a man matching the description standing on her front porch. He said that he was there to visit someone, but that person didn't live at the residence. He left on foot. Investigators believe that these incidents are related.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20's or early 30's, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a brown or light gray jacket. A composite sketch of the suspect is included below. Witnesses say that the suspect's face may appear slightly older than the figure in the sketch. If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Greg Bates with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 137 or the Crime Tip Line at extension 221.