City of Chattanooga Officially Joins Haiti Relief

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The City of Chattanooga is working through the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department and has made available resources and personnel to assist in the Haiti earthquake relief efforts.

"It is heartbreaking to see the suffering in Haiti," said Mayor Littlefield in a news release to Channel 3 Eyewitness News.

"We will do everything we can to assist in the relief effort and have taken the necessary steps to offer help."

The Department of Homeland Security has set up a system to document all offers of aid for Haiti from local and state governments so that they can be properly utilized as the disaster response effort progresses.

Civic groups, businesses, and individuals are being asked to submit their offers of donations to the Center for International Disaster Information at http://www.cidi.org.

According to the USMC, the White House reports that it is continuing to receive offers of aid directly; it is compiling them and sending them to USAID, which is heading up the overall U.S. relief effort.