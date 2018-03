Polk County, TN (WRCB)--Police find 21 marijuana plants growing in a home in Delano.

Drug Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff Department responded to a home on Ashley Lane after receiving information from the Englewood Police of a possible marijuana grow.

When Police arrived they could see the plants in a window. After speaking to the resident, Robert Thibault, Police found the plants in a back bedroom. The plants were in buckets under heat lights. Police also found miracle grow, potting soil and other items.

Thibault's case will go before a grand jury on charges of manufacturing marijuana.