4 Arrested For Gun At Brainerd High

Hamilton County (WRCB)-School Resource Officers at Brainerd High School received information earlier today that a student had a weapon on school property.

The school administrator was informed and at that time a joint investigation was conducted by both the S.R.O. and school authorities. During the course of the investigation it was found that four students passed the weapon around between each other during the day.

The weapon was described as a loaded .38 caliber handgun and when located was in the possession of one of the female juveniles. All four juveniles, two females and two males were charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.