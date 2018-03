Bradley County (WRCB)-- Bradley County Sheriff's Office seized 15 pounds of marijuana after stopping a vehicle they saw crossing the centerline of I-75 several times.

Detectives found marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle after a drug dog walked around the vehicle and gave a positive alert indicating the presence of an illegal substance.



The traffic stop near the 27 mile marker resulted in the arrest of Elijah Marteiz Fletcher of Tucker Georgia, identified as the driver of the vehicle, and a passenger, Jesica Beth Wolford of Patriot Ohio. Both are charged with possession of marijuana for resale. Fletcher has additional charges of failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license. Both suspects were detained at the Bradley County jail.