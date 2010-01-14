Man Arrested For Cutting At Community Kitchen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man Arrested For Cutting At Community Kitchen

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Suspect hits victim in the head with a beer bottle near the Community Kitchen.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the Community Kitchen at 727 East 11th Street around 8:50 a.m. Thursday for a possible stabbing.  Officers quickly arrived and were able to determine what had really taken place.

While walking in the 700 block of East 11th Street the victim, Freddy Tremblay and the suspect, Mashun Bell began to argue.  According to the victim, Bell stopped, then came from behind him and hit him on the right side of his head with a beer bottle.  The two made their way to the Community Kitchen where employees called for police and EMS. 

Bell was taken into custody by Officers and Mr. Tremblay was transported to Erlanger to be treated for a laceration to his right ear.  Bell was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with Aggravated Assault.

