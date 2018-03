Update 7:38a.m.

A small airplane crashed shortly after takeoff around 6 Thursday morning.

It crashed into some woods located 75 yards from the runway. The plane did catch fire, firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly. But firefighters said the plane was considered a total loss.

The pilot did receive minor injuries and was transported to Erlanger.

