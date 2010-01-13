Bluecross offers donation to charitable organization

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A generous donation will give Chattanooga's underinsured more access to prescription medications.

On Wednesday, Bluecross BlueShield gave $75,000 to the *Dispensary of Hope," an organization that provides pharmaceuticals to patients who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them.

Organizers say this donation will go a long way in providing affordable medications to the area's uninsured and underinsured.

"What we have found is to try to keep the program as simple and as straight forward as possible, and so our program doesn't require a former, a formal verification pryor to coming, patients can arrive at a dispensing site, and then get their medication there that same day">

Memorial Healthcare System will use some of these funds to create the first dispensing site. Additional sites will be announced at a later date.