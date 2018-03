WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) -- A North Georgia man is behind bars facing child pornography charges.

43-year-old Vincent McCarty was arrested as the result of a three-month, state-wide initiative to crack down on internet child porn.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's office assisted the GBI in taking him into custody.

They say images of suspected child pornography were found on his computer

The GBI issued warrants in 34-counties.