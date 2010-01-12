Testerman Interested in School Board Seat

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Former Hamilton County principal David Testerman picked up qualifying papers for the District 8 Hamilton County School Board seat Tuesday.

Testerman was a longtime principal, serving at Sale Creek, Signal Mountain, Westview, White Oak, and Ganns Middle Valley Schools, until retiring as assistant principal at East Ridge High in 2007.

The District 8 seat is currently held by Kenny Smith, who is running for the County Commission seat now held by Curtis Adams, who is not seeking re-election.

According to the Hamilton County Election Commission, others who have picked up papers for School Board races are: