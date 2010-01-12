Testerman Interested in School Board Seat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Testerman Interested in School Board Seat

Posted: Updated:

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Former Hamilton County principal David Testerman picked up qualifying papers for the District 8 Hamilton County School Board seat Tuesday.

Testerman was a longtime principal, serving at Sale Creek, Signal Mountain, Westview, White Oak, and Ganns Middle Valley Schools, until retiring as assistant principal at East Ridge High in 2007.

The District 8 seat is currently held by Kenny Smith, who is running for the County Commission seat now held by Curtis Adams, who is not seeking re-election.

According to the Hamilton County Election Commission, others who have picked up papers for School Board races are:

 Incumbent Everett Fairchild, Marty Haynes and Ken Smith in District 3

 Incumbent Jeffrey Wilson in District 5

 Joe Galloway and Cole Smith in District 6

 Dean Arnold and David Testerman in District 8

 Mike Evatt, Karen Farrow, Morris Clay Ingle and Caleb Long in District 9

The deadline to qualify for the August 5 election is on April 1st at 12 noon.

        
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
    District # 9 1/12/2010  
    District # 9 1/12/2010  
    District # 8 1/12/2010  
    District # 9
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.