A violent weekend in McMinn county ends with an apparent homicide. Investigators are sharing little information about the case.

Pamela Jordan called 9-1-1 around 6:30 last night. Investigators say Jordan told dispatchers she found her husband dead in a pool of blood.

Investigators say 41 year old Curtis Jordan did have a gunshot wound, but refused to share anymore about the case.

Neighbors say they heard the Jordan's kitchen appeared as if there had been a struggle there. Investigators have not confirmed that.

We talked with neighbor Sarah Boring who says, "They're good people, he was such a nice guy a good family man, a hard working person, worked at Bowater"

Boring says the news has rattled the tight-knit community, where everyone, as she says, knows everyone.