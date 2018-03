CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- In October 2009, 57 hard drives were stolen from a storage closet at the Eastgate Towncenter location.

This week, the company says it will start contacting customers whose personal information may have been exposed.

Letters are being mailed in batches, as the data is being combed over and the breaches are discovered.

The company insures more than 3 million customers, but the company has not yet said how many people were affected.