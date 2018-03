DALTON (WRCB) -- Dalton police need your help to catch a couple of armed robbers.

They say a man and woman who robbed the Check Advantage on South Thornton Avenue Monday morning. Witnesses say the two walked in just before 9AM.

One of the suspects had a gun and pointed it at the clerk. After taking the money from the clerk, the two fled on foot. If you have any information, call Dalton Police. Or Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.