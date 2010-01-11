Caught: Chattanooga Murder Suspect Arrested in Nashville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught: Chattanooga Murder Suspect Arrested in Nashville

FEBRUARY 9TH

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the US Marshals, captured one of TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives in Nashville, TN. They acted on tips came into law enforcement from Chattanooga, TN.

TBI agents say they found George Walter Glenn under a house on Lischey Avenue. Glenn was wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for criminal homicide. On December 20th, Glenn fought with a 17-year-old male. Glenn stabbed the boy, killing him. He was placed on the Top Ten Most Wanted list on January 11th.

Glenn was booked into the Metro Jail in Nashville.

JANUARY 11TH

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a man wanted for homicide out of Chattanooga to its list of Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives.  There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information leading to the capture of George Walter Glenn.

Glenn is 35 years old and his last known address is 1208 Wheeler Avenue in Chattanooga. On December 20th, Glenn fought with a 17-year-old boy, fatally stabbing him.

Police say Glenn has a lengthy criminal history that includes attempted murder, aggravated robbery, evading, assault, numerous drug charges and traffic violations. He has spent time in prison.

Glenn has nearly a dozen aliases that include Jimmy Corner,George Walter and Glenn Corner. He's described as a 6'5" black male weighing approximately 180 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on his chest, arms, abdomen and shoulder. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of George Walter Glenn is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

