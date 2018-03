KNOXVILLE (WRCB) -- Former Vols football player Nu'Keese Richardson pleaded guilty Monday to attempted robbery. Richardson smiled as he walked out of the courtroom.

He likely will not serve any jail time for an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in November. That resulted in his dismissal along with another former teammate, Mike Edwards.

Richardson was placed on pre-trial diversion, and probation for three years. If he stays out of trouble, the charge will be dismissed.