Rainsville AL Man Charged with Sexting Teen

RAINSVILLE, AL (WRCB) -- A Rainsville man is accused of sexting a 14 year old girl.

A school resource officer got a tip on what was going on from the mother of the alleged victim. The messages reportedly came from 30 year old David Ray McSpadden who was a friend of a friend to the teen. McSpadden allegedly said he wanted to meet the girl and the officer continued the texting as if he were the 14 year old girl.

McSpadden allegedly arranged to come to the girl's home after he got off work and her parents allowed officers to use the home for a sting operation. Two deputies were inside the residence and two other undercover vehicles were in the neighborhood. When McSpadden arrived at the residence, he was arrested without incident.

When officers confiscated McSpadden's phone, officers found several explicit text messages describing sexual acts. Investigator say they also found nude photographs that McSpadden had taken of himself and sent to the girl.

McSpadden is charged with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Material Harmful to Minors. He remains in jail waiting bond.