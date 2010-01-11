Purchase will extend trail another 19 miles

Associated Press - January 11, 2010 7:55 AM ET

SPEEDWELL, Tenn. (AP) - The purchase of 1,388 acres on Cumberland Mountain has cleared the way to extend the Cumberland Trail by another 19 miles.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Monday the Trust for Public Land bought the property Dec. 15 from Mississippi-based Molpus Timberlands Group.

So far, about 170 miles of the trail is open to hikers along the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau. When completed, the trail will stretch 300 miles from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on the Kentucky border to Signal Point National Historical Park near Chattanooga.

