CHATTANOOGA (WRCBTV)--A resident washing clothes hears a popping sound and finds a fire.

Around 7 PM Friday the Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched on a residential house fire at 2108 Appling Street. Firefighters found a fire the the laundry room in the front part of the house.

According to the resident, Adella Flemister, she was washing clothes when she began to hear a popping noise coming from her clothes dryer. When she noticed the fire, she called 911 and left the house.

Fire was contained to the laundry area; however, the entire house suffered smoke damage. Damages to the structure were estimated to be $15,000. The American Red Cross was notified to respond to assist the resident with arrangements for the night.

No injuries were reported at this incident.