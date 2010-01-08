Hullander To Leave Commission, Will Run For Trustee

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Three-term Hamilton County Commissioner Bill Hullander told Eyewitness News Friday that he is picking up qualifying papers to run for County Trustee. The office is currently held by Carl Levi, who is running for re-election.

Hullander, an Apison resident who owned and operated Hullco of Chattanooga for several years, was first elected to the District 9 Commission seat in 1998. He said he has accomplished much of what he set out to do, and "will use my business experience in the Trustee's office."

He says he will make a formal announcement Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Country Place Restaurant on Shallowford Road. The qualifying deadline for County primary races is February 18, with the primary election set for May 4. The general election will be held August 5.

Chester Bankston, the current District 9 School Board member, told Eyewitness News that he is picking up qualifying papers to run for the Commission seat being vacated by Hullander. Bankston is completing his first term on the School Board, after retiring as an electrician with the school district in 2006.

No one has picked up papers for the District 9 School Board seat, although there has been activity in other races, as we've previously reported. The deadline to qualify for School Board races is April 1st.