MURRAY COUNTY (WRCB) -- The job force in Murray County took another hit Thursday.

Unemployment is above 12 percent in Murray County.

Mohawk Industries is cutting 190 jobs. The company is stopping its tufting operations at the plant on Highway 411 in Eton and the shutdown began yesterday.

The tufting equipment will be moved to a factory in Dalton and the company hopes to offer Eton employees jobs there.

Mohawk is Murray County's largest employer.