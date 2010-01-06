FIRST ON 3: Boydston Will Not Run For School Board

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Hamilton County School Board member Janice Boydston says she will not seek re-election to the Hamilton County School Board. The District 6 representative says she will support Joe Galloway, a retired teacher and coach from Lookout Valley High School.

Mrs. Boydston, 68, will step down after 28 years as a School Board member. She served for 16 years on the Chattanooga City School Board before it was absorbed by Hamilton County in 1997. In 1998, she won the first of three four-year terms on the Hamilton County School Board. She never lost an election. District 6 includes the Lookout Valley area, as well as parts of North Chattanooga, East Lake, and East Chattanooga.

She says a July 2008 shoplifting charge at the Lookout Valley Walmart "played absolutely no role" in her decision. She was given pre-trial diversion in the case in November, requiring her to perform 57 hours community service at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, and maintain a clean record for three months before the charge is expunged from her record.

Mrs. Boydston told Superintendent Jim Scales Wednesday that she "is not a lame duck. I told him I will still have plenty of votes and plenty to say for the next eight months." She says a long-overdue gym at Lookout Valley High School "is still my top priority, and if I don't get it done before I leave, Joe Galloway will be just as persistent about it."

In addition to Galloway, Cole Smith has also picked up qualifying papers for the District 6 School Board seat.

Four other School Board positions are on the August 5, 2010 ballot. District 3 representative Everett Fairchild announced Wednesday he will seek another term, and will oppose Marty Haynes. District 5 member Jeffrey Wilson is expected to seek re-election. In District 8, incumbent Kenny Smith is seeking the County Commission seat, and three people have expressed interest in replacing him. Attorney Travis McDonough, writer Dean Arnold, and retired principal David Testerman are all said to be potential candidates. In District 9, Chester Bankston says he will make an announcement about his plans within the next few days.

The deadline to qualify for School Board is April 1st at 12 noon.