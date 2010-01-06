FIRST ON 3: Fairchild Will Seek Re-Election to School Board

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Longtime Hamilton County School Board member Everett Fairchild has picked up qualifying papers, intending to run for another four-year term.

Fairchild, 79, represents District 3, which includes parts of Hixson, Middle Valley, Big Ridge and DuPont communities.

Fairchild graduated from Hixson High School and holds a B.S. degree from the University of Chattanooga with certification in Health and PE, Science, Math and Social Studies. He also earned a Masters Degree from the University of Chattanooga in School Administration. He taught and coached at Dickinson Jr. High School for eight years and at Red Bank Junior High for two years. He then moved to a position as assistant principal at Red Bank Junior High for two years before ending his administrative career by serving as principal of Hixson Junior High for 25 years until retiring in 1992.

He was elected to the Chattanooga City School Board in 1993, serving as Chairman. After the two systems merged in 1997, he was appointed to serve the unexpired term of County School Board under Bill Nevins who moved out of state in October 1997. He ran successfully for the County School Board in 1998, 2002 and 2006. He served one year as Chairman of County School Board.

The School Board election will be August 5, 2010. Also announced for the District 3 race is Marty Haynes.