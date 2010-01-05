Two Arrested For Robbery

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Two juveniles are behind bars following a shooting that occurred during a convenience store robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to 3403 4th Avenue to the J&C Quick Stop just before 3 PM after receiving a call of shots fired. Witnesses on-scene advised that two black male suspects entered the store pointing a gun and demanding money. During the robbery, the store clerk pulled a gun and shot the armed suspect, hitting him in the wrist. Both suspects fled the store but were quickly apprehended in the 2500 block of East 27th Street.

Police were also able to recover the money taken during the robbery as well the weapon used. The injured suspect was taken to T.C. Thompson's Hospital where he was treated and released. Both suspects were then taken to the Juvenile Detention Unit where they were charged with aggravated robbery. No photos are available due to their age.