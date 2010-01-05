Teen Shot While Trying to Rob Store

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A store clerk in Chattanooga shot a teenager who was apparently trying to rob the store on Tuesday afternoon.

According to information confirmed by Channel 3 Eyewitness News, two 17-year-old boys walked into the J&C QUick Stop on 4th Avenue just before 3:00.

Witnesses on-scene told police that two boys entered the store pointing a gun and demanding cash. During the robbery, the store clerk pulled a gun and shot the armed suspect in the wrist. Both suspects ran out of the store. It did not take officers long to arrest them in the 2500 block of East 27th Street.

Police were also able to recover the money taken during the robbery as well the weapon used. The injured boy was taken to T.C. Thompson's Hospital where police say he was treated and released.

Both suspects are now in the Juvenile Detention Unit and charged with aggravated robbery.