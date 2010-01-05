Grundy County High A Blue-Ribbon Nominee

By David Carroll

ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Six Tennessee schools, including Grundy County High, will be considered for the 2010 Blue Ribbon Schools award, a national honor recognizing academic excellence. Principal Willie Childers credits improving technology, a committed faculty, and students who are committed to graduating and building career skills.

Schools nominated this year have at least 40 percent of students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and either performed in the top 10 percent in the state, or made exceptional progress in academic achievement on state assessments.

These schools are invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education to complete the award application and will be reviewed by a federal assessment panel to determine national winners.

"These schools serve as a model for other schools across our state and the nation," Education Commissioner Timothy Webb said. "Their performance is to be commended."

The 2010 Blue Ribbon School nominees are:

Schools in the top 10 percent of the state with at least 40 percent disadvantaged students;

Bethpage Elementary, Sumner County

Cowan Elementary, Franklin County

Schools that are dramatically improving in the top 40 percent of the schools in the state with at least 40 percent disadvantaged students

Big Sandy School, Benton County

Douglass School, Memphis City Schools

Grundy Co. High School, Grundy County

Townsend Elementary, Blount County

"The nomination of these schools recognizes the hard work of staff and students throughout the year," said Dr. Julie McCargar, Executive Director of Federal Programs. "Students are making great gains and benefiting from a quality education."

Winners, to be announced in the fall, will be honored at a ceremony in Washington DC.

