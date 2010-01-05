Salvation Army Shelter Opens for Homeless Women and Families

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Salvation Army is opening its Homeless Women's Shelter at 6:30 PM daily through the current cold spell in order to better meet the emergency needs of homeless families and individual women. The shelter is opening several hours earlier to help protect those who need more protection from the frigid temperatures.

"The extreme cold is just too dangerous," says Major Jim Lawrence, Salvation Army Area Commander. "That's why we'll continue to provide food and shelter in a warm, safe place as long as these emergency-related efforts are needed."

The Homeless Women's Shelter is currently able to house up to twenty women and one family. The Salvation Army also houses twenty-seven men in its transitional program.

The Salvation Army is once again asking the community to step forward and make cash donations for new heaters. The discounted cost of a new heater is $30.00. Also needed are donations of cold weather clothing such as coats, ponchos, thermal underwear and socks in all sizes for women and men.

All donations are being accepted at The Salvation Army's Administrative Offices located at the corner of McCallie Avenue and Magnolia Street. Monetary donations can also be mailed to: The Salvation Army, 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

For additional information, please call 423-756-1023.