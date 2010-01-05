Case Delayed for Deputy Charged with Raping Girl

UPDATED JANUARY 19TH

On Tuesday, the case was passed to March 17th.

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A Hamilton County school resource officer is accused of raping a teenaged girl.

In November, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was notified by the East Ridge Police Department about allegations of improper contact between Deputy Jeff Edwin Baker and a juvenile female. That investigation resulted in the arrest of Deputy Jeff Edwin Baker who will be charged with two counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape.

Investigators say one incident allegedly happened at East Ridge Middle School where Deputy Baker was assigned as the School Resource Officer. The second incident reportedly occurred at an apartment complex.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond said, "Anytime a situation like this happens, it saddens all of us. We are committed, however, to provide a safe environment for all the citizens of Hamilton County. This incident in no way reflects on the integrity and dedication of any of the other law enforcement officers who serve and protect us daily."