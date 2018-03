CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Pilgrim's Pride announced today it's cutting 230 corporate and administrative jobs throughout the company, including one person at its Chattanooga plant.

Pilgrim's Pride tells Eyewitness News that all of the layoffs were part of the consolidation of corporate functions.

The Texas-based company just emerged from bankruptcy a week ago--it's now owned by beef giant JBS.

Pilgrim's Pride says it will offer severance and placement assistance to those affected.