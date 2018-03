RED BANK (WRCB) -- A Red Bank business is celebrating the community's good will.

On Christmas Eve, Southern Restaurant fed more than 200 people, many who couldn't afford a Christmas Dinner.

Those who could afford it, were asked to donate cash. The restaurant says it raised $1,200d and the money will be given to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital, later this week.

Southern Restaurant says it hopes to make this an annual tradition.