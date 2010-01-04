Paul Barys: Frigid Forecast

Update 4pm TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) -- It will be very cold for this weekend. Temperatures in the morning hours will be in the teens with some single digit numbers in the outlying areas. There will be a slight warming trend on Sunday and a bigger warming trend for next week. Any snow showers will be light with just trace amounts tonight and early Saturday. Roads will still be slick in spots so take care! Update 8:30am TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) Temperatures will stay below freezing all day keeping road conditions hazardous through the day, especially side roads. We may see an additional flurry or two, but now we begin to shift our attention to the bitterly cold weather that will take us through the weekend. We will finally begin to warm up and thaw out next week. Get details tonight on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5...David Karnes

Updated 3pm

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) -- A blast of arctic air is heading our way.

Temperatures will drop like a rock tonight and remain very cold right into the weekend. The snow showers will start to taper off tonight and just a few flurries are possible for Friday.

Total amounts will end up with 1 to 1.5" in some of the higher elevations and maybe a half inch in the valleys, but probably less.

The big problem will come when the cold air moves in later tonight. Any wet patches will become icy patches, and that will make some of the roads treacherous. In many spots they are already.

Caution will be needed driving late tonight and into tomorrow, because temperatures will remain below freezing for a while. Warmer weather will return by Monday afternoon.

Updated 11:45 a.m.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Look for snow showers to continue on and off through the evening hours. Expect accumulations of up to an inch in the valley with accumulations of 1-3" in the higher elevations. The biggest threat from this system will be the possibility of melting snow refreezing on roadways through Friday morning. Cold, Arctic air will move in Friday and last into the weekend.

Updated 6am Thursday

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) -- Today will be cloudy with only a few flurries throughout the day.

We may see some heavier snow showers this evening into tonight with accumulations of less than an inch in the valleys and 1-3" in the higher elevations. The biggest threat from this system will be the possibility of melting snow refreezing on roadways tonight and Friday morning.

Cold, Arctic air will move in Friday and last into the weekend. Get details tonight on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5....David Karnes

Updated 4pm Wednesday

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) -- I have been watching a weak storm system cross the country and it is now heading our way for Thursday and Thursday night.

Behind it, very cold temperatures will inundate the Tennessee valley this weekend. Thursday morning's rush hour should be in good shape with increasing clouds. In the afternoon snow will start to fall. It could start out with a bit of sleet or rain, but turn back to snow quickly.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30's so there will be quite a bit of melting through the day time hours. But after dark the temperatures will start to drop and we will see the snow start to accumulate. I think 1-2 inches is possible with isolated spots of 3 inches. The biggest problem will be late Thursday night and Friday morning, because the freezing temperatures will cause black icing.

So great care should be taken driving overnight and in the early morning. Occasional snow showers will occur on Friday with gusty winds making it feel very cold. Some of the higher elevations could see another inch of snow, but the winds will be blowing it around quite a bit.

Over the weekend it will struggle to get near freezing for highs with teens and single digits for lows. So roads this weekend may not be in the best of shape. Temperatures will not get above freezing until Monday afternoon. So take care!

Updated 8am Wednesday

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) -- We will stay cold and dry today, with clouds and snow moving in tomorrow.

We may see flurries in the morning, but the bulk of the snow showers will be in the late afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. We will likely see 1-3" of snow in the higher elevations with 1" or less in the valleys.

One big problem we could face will be snow falling tomorrow afternoon, briefly melting, and then refreezing to cause black ice to develop Thursday night into Friday morning.

More detail tonight on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5. David Karnes

Updated 4:15pm

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) -- All eyes are on a fast moving storm that will move north of the Tennessee valley.

We will still have a good chance for some accumulating snow on Thursday into Friday. The snow should start in the morning west of Chattanooga and around noon in the city. The snow will continue off and on through the afternoon and into the evening.

By night it will start to taper off a bit except for the higher elevations where there could be a bit more accumulation. The total amounts will range from 1-2 inches with a up to 3" in the highest elevations.

Traveling late Thursday and Friday could be a problem due some black ice forming due to re-freezing. Temperatures will remain below freezing from Thursday night until Sunday afternoon.

Updated 11:30 a.m.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A WINTER

STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON.



* TIMING...4 AM CST THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY



* MAIN IMPACT...2 TO 4 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION...FOLLOWED BY

BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THE SNOWFALL WILL STICK TO ROAD

SURFACES WITH NO MELTING...AND STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL CAUSE

A PERIOD OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THIS WILL CAUSE TRAVEL

PROBLEMS OR DELAYS ACROSS THE MID STATE.



* OTHER IMPACTS...ANOTHER SURGE OF ARCTIC AIR WILL MOVE INTO THE

MID STATE IN THE WAKE OF THE SYSTEM AND WILL DRIVE TEMPERATURES

INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS FRIDAY NIGHT...WITH WIND CHILL READINGS

BELOW ZERO.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

Updated 8:12 a.m.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- We will stay cold and get even colder over the weekend.

As far as snow is concerned, any that falls will stick to the ground on Thursday. Accumulations of about an inch are expected, but the exact path of the low (which can mean the difference between a flurry and 2") creating the snow is still in question, so stay tuned!! ...David Karnes