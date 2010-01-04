Meth Lab Bust in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- East Ridge police says they found the ingredients for methamphetamine in a stolen car parked at a local motel.

On Sunday, Patrol Officers responded to room 120 of the Days Inn located at 6510 Ringgold Road on a narcotics investigation. Officers made contact with Jason Langston, 31, from Chattanooga in the room where they say they found marijuana and methamphetamine on a table inside the room. Police arrested Langston.

Officers recovered a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from in front of the hotel room. Inside it, they say they found components for the manufacture of methamphetamine were found. A hazardous material removal team removed any dangerous substances.

Langston was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with Theft over $1000, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic for resale, Possession of Schedule VI Narcotic, and Manufacturing of Methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be in East Ridge Municipal court on January 19th at 5pm.