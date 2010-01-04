Cleveland Utilities joins TVA efficiency program

Associated Press - January 4, 2010 12:35 PM ET

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - Cleveland Utilities has joined in offering a Tennessee Valley Authority efficiency program to schools, hospitals and businesses that has previously been available to residential customers.

Cleveland Utilities administrative services manager Rick Lawson said industrial and commercial customers can earn incentives for being energy-efficient.

TVA's Commercial Efficiency Advice and Incentive Pilot Program includes a complimentary energy assessment and on-site review.

Cleveland Utilities has also joined TVA's General Industrial Efficient Lighting and HVAC Pilot Program that is available to industrial customers using 5,000 kilowatts or less.

