South Pittsburg Bank Robbery Suspects Captured

Updated Jan 5 1:50 pm

Terence Jaunte Crawley, 27, of Clinton, Maryland and Johnathan Issac Allen, 24, of Reston, Virgina were arrested after a routine traffic stop led to suspicion of involvement in the South Pittsburg robbery. The two suspects were charged with being a fugitive from justice from Marion County Tennessee on federal bank robbery and kidnapping charges related to the robbery of a Citizens Tri-County Bank in South Pittsburg, Tenn., which the FBI is investigating. Both suspects are awaiting extradition to Tennessee on federal charges. The Town of Wytheville Police Department assisted with the investigation and traffic stop.

The traffic stop took place in Wyetheville, Va. because of a missing front tag and the driver failing to signal. Trooper O. J. Lilly stopped a 1994 Lexus going south on Rt. 11 in the Town of Wytheville. A consent search of the vehicle lead to the discovery of a undisclosed amount of cash in a backpack and small amount of marijuana. A more intense search led the Trooper to discover five handguns in two hidden compartments in the vehicle.

Updated Jan. 5 10:15 am

Two suspects have been captured in Virginia. Their identification and other details of their arrest are not available at this time.

SOUTH PITTSBURG (WRCB) -- Authorities investigate the Monday morning hold-up of a South Pittsburg,TN Bank.

Eyewitness News has learned that Citizens Tri-County Bank on North Cedar Avenue was robbed by two black male suspects at 9am CST. Agents from TBI and FBI are en route to the bank to take over the investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available.