Prostitution Arrests in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police say they arrested six women for prostitution. Investigators responded to complaints about prostitution in the Highland Park and East Lake areas. An operation was conducted between December 30th and January 1st.
Suspected prostitutes were approached by undercover personnel from the Chattanooga Police Department Special Investigations Division. The following suspects were arrested and charged with Prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.
- 1. Latona Smith- arrested in the 4200 block of Clio Ave.
- 2. Sheila Reel- arrested in the 3900 Block of Rossville Blvd.
- 3. Shainna Freeman -arrested in the 4000 block of Dodds Ave.
- 4. Leslie Taylor- arrested in the 2300 block of East Main St.
- 5. Kyesha Thomas- arrested in the 4000 block of Clio Ave.
- 6. Zetta West- arrested in the 4000 block of Rossville Blvd.