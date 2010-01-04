Prostitution Arrests in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police say they arrested six women for prostitution. Investigators responded to complaints about prostitution in the Highland Park and East Lake areas. An operation was conducted between December 30th and January 1st.

Suspected prostitutes were approached by undercover personnel from the Chattanooga Police Department Special Investigations Division. The following suspects were arrested and charged with Prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.