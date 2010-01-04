TN businesses get tax amnesty

Associated Press - January 4, 2010 4:15 AM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tens of thousands of Tennessee businesses that have not been paying taxes could receive amnesty under a plan meant to get them onto the state's books.

The state Department of Revenue says it will waive penalties for businesses that have been dodging Tennessee's business tax if they voluntarily register and agree to pay three years' back taxes.

The Tennessean newspaper reported Sunday that state officials are uncertain how much money the amnesty will bring in. Survey data suggest it should be several million dollars a year.

The program, which started last month, comes after state officials discovered thousands of scofflaws when they took over collections from local clerks this summer.

Officials estimate that as many as 100,000 businesses statewide have been avoiding the business tax, often for several years.

