Associated Press - January 4, 2010 7:15 AM ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Frigid temperatures and some snow showers have delayed public school classes in the uplands.

On the Cumberland Plateau, Fentress County was scheduled to open one hour late Monday while neighboring Pickett County delayed the beginning of classes two hours.

Campbell and Scott counties, bordering Kentucky, scheduled a two-hour delay to begin the school day. Sevier County, in the Smoky Mountains foothills, also pushed back classes two hours.

