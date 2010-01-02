Man found dead on Lookout Mountain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man found dead on Lookout Mountain

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN (WRCB) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior, in conjunction with the Chattanooga Police Department, is investigating a man's death on Lookout Mountain.

The body of 40-year-old Jimmy Yearby was found at about daybreak Saturday morning at 717 Sanders Road and Ochs Highway with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Park maintenance workers found him lying the road.

According to Lt. Tim Carroll, "We have to identify the body, but officers believe they believe they know who he is, based on what officers are saying."

Carroll said some of the officers recognized Yearby. That is because he was no stranger to the law.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News obtained police records that show Yearby in trouble with police more than a dozen times since 2007.

His most recent incident had him due in court on January 20 for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Police are not saying whether his murder is related to any of his previous charges. But they do hope someone comes forward before the case turns too cold.

"This a pretty secluded area. There is only this one house here. It's an ideal area if someone was to commit a crime like this."

Carroll tells Channel 3 that while little is certain yet, detectives believe Yearby may have been shot somewhere else and dumped on Sanders Road.

If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers at 423-698-3333. Your anonymous tip could earn a $1,000 reward.

