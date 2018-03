Update Jan 3: Residents by now will have clean water after the break was repaired Saturday evening.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A water main break has closed the 2700-2800 block of Hickory Valley Road.

Crews are working to repair the 6-inch cast iron water main, which crosses at Tyner Road, but the area will be closed until further notice. Many times the breaks are a result of extreme temperature changes.

Make alternate travel plans if you will be in this area. Customers in the area of Tyner Road and Hickory Valley Road will be experiencing low pressure or no water until the leak is repaired.

When service is restored, customers may experience discolored water. Before doing laundry, they should run water through their home faucet until water runs clear.