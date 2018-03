CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- After last week's attempted terror attack near a Detroit airport, security has been tightening up across the country--including here in Chattanooga.

We spoke with passengers who have been showing up two hours early for their flights. But the lines have been fairly short here.

Transportation officials are reviewing airport and airline protocol, and local airport officials you need to be prepared for anything.

"This is a very evolving issue right now. so sometimes things change fairly rapidly, security protocol can change rapidly," said Mike Landguth, CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

The federal government is still reviewing security protocol, and officials say it could change at anytime.